Top track

Earth Scar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Decapitated

The Waterfront
Tue, 12 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£24.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Earth Scar
Got a code?

About

New Cross Live Presents

DECAPITATED

Death metal paragons Decapitated have been unstoppable since the release of their latest studio album Cancer Culture, and today, the band are pleased to announce a lengthy, 17-date tour across the UK and Ireland set fo...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live

Lineup

1
Materia, Inferi, Obscura and 1 more

Venue

The Waterfront

King St, Norwich NR1 1QH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
700 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.