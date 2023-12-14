Top track

Earth Scar

Decapitated

229
Thu, 14 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Earth Scar
About

Born Again Concerts proudly presents

NIHILITY UK & IRELAND TOUR 2023

DECAPITATED

Special Guests:

OBSCURA

INFERI

THE MATERIA

Death metal paragons Decapitated have been unstoppable since the release of their latest studio album Cancer Culture, and...

This is a 14+ event. U16's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

1
Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
