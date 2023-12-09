Top track

Celestines - RITCO

A Celestines Xmas Jam-Boree

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Celestines return to their favourite Nottingham venue Rough Trade this December for a special Christmas show. Whip out your ugly jumpers, finish your work Christmas meals and join us as we get ready for the Most Wonderful Time of Year! This will be a Celes...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
Lineup

Celestines

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

