Chris Difford - Cowboys Are My Weakness

Chris Difford (Squeeze) - Not Only But Also

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£27.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Chris Difford of Squeeze comes to Rough Trade Nottingham for a live performance. Some words from Chris himself...

“Being on tour is something I really enjoy, seeing people and being with people is part of my experience as a performer.

I will be playing s...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Chris Difford, Chris Difford

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends9:30 pm
150 capacity

