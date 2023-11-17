DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're very happy to confirm that KIRLIAN CAMERA from Italy and IN STRICT CONFIDENCE from Germany will be brought together for an exclusive UK show in central London this November
KIRLIAN CAMERA
Founded in Parma in 1979 by Angelo Bergamini, Kirlian Camera
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.