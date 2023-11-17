Top track

K-Pax - Fotonovela Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kirlian Camera

229
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

K-Pax - Fotonovela Remix
Got a code?

About

We're very happy to confirm that KIRLIAN CAMERA from Italy and IN STRICT CONFIDENCE from Germany will be brought together for an exclusive UK show in central London this November

KIRLIAN CAMERA

Founded in Parma in 1979 by Angelo Bergamini, Kirlian Camera Read more

Presented by Reptile.

Lineup

Kirlian Camera, In Strict Confidence

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.