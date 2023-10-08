Top track

Spirit of Lightning

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wolves in the Throne Room, Blackbraid + more

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sun, 8 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$31.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Spirit of Lightning
Got a code?

About

Sunday, October 8th

Wolves in the Throne Room

Blackbraid

Gaerea

HOAXED

@ Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn NY

6:30 PM

16+

$25

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

1
Wolves In The Throne Room, Blackbraid, Gaerea and 1 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.