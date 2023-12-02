DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Vitalic released his fourth album "Voyager" in 2017, a delectable burnbabyburn disco journey, filled with irresistible cosmic vitamin-fuelled vibes, confidently updated for the modern dancefloor. It also definitively confirmed his status as one of the most...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.