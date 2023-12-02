DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vitalic

Largo Venue
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vitalic released his fourth album "Voyager" in 2017, a delectable burnbabyburn disco journey, filled with irresistible cosmic vitamin-fuelled vibes, confidently updated for the modern dancefloor. It also definitively confirmed his status as one of the most...

Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Vitalic

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.