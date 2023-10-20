Top track

Charlie & The Oscillator + Cowboy Flying Saucer, Sammy T. Winters

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:30 pm
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

A celebratory evening of eclectic dancefloor weirdness featuring Charlie & The Oscillator's high octane improvised live dance music alongside the psychededlic dance funk of Cowboy Fying Saucer and an opening set from electro pop boy wonder Sammy T. Winters Read more

Presented by Paper Dress Live.
Sammy T Winters, Cowboy Flying Saucer

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

