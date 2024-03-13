Top track

Yours to Keep

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jordan Mackampa

Le Hasard Ludique
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Yours to Keep
Got a code?

About

La star de la soul londonienne Jordan Mackampa revient avec un nouvel album intitulé

Welcome Home, Kid! à paraître le 16 février 2024 via AWAL. Cette annonce accompagne le

sortie du single « Proud Of You », première intro à cette nouvelle œuvre magistral Read more

Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Jordan Mackampa

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.