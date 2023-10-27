Top track

VoODOO HaLLOWEEN BaLL 2023 § 7-Zone Event + Live

Electrowerkz
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BOOK HERE

UKS BIGGEST ALTERNATIVE HALLOWEEN PARTY

VOODOO LONDON HALLOWEEN BALL 2023

►ft Live: RAGING SPEEDHORN + HEMLOCK (Las Vegas, USA) + TBA

THE ULTIMATE HALLOWEEN PARTY

with Wall to Wall Halloween Decoration + Performers

★ FULL VENUE EVENT: 7 Z Read more

Presented by SAWIN.

Lineup

Raging Speedhorn, Hemlock

Venue

Electrowerkz

7 Torrens Street, London EC1V 1NQ
Doors open9:00 pm

