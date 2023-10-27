DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BOOK HERE
UKS BIGGEST ALTERNATIVE HALLOWEEN PARTY
VOODOO LONDON HALLOWEEN BALL 2023
►ft Live: RAGING SPEEDHORN + HEMLOCK (Las Vegas, USA) + TBA
THE ULTIMATE HALLOWEEN PARTY
with Wall to Wall Halloween Decoration + Performers
★ FULL VENUE EVENT: 7 Z
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.