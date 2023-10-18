DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GUADA continúa con su maratoniana gira de presentación de "GUACHA", su flamante nuevo álbum de estudio. En esta ocasión, llega el próximo jueves 21 de septiembre la Casa Astor de Barcelona en una mini-gira que la llevará por diferentes ciudades españolas e
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.