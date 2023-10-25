DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Squeaky Feet, Dizgo

The Sultan Room
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Worlds Collide! Get ready for an electrifying night at The Sultan Room in Brooklyn, NY, as the stage comes alive with the captivating sounds of two exceptional jam bands. Denver, CO-based Squeaky Feet will weave their intricate melodies and improvisations, Read more

The Sultan Room Presents

Lineup

Squeaky Feet, Dizgo

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 am
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.