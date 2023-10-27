Top track

Seth Troxler - Lumartes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Circoloco Halloween 2023 (SOLD OUT)

Duggal Greenhouse (Brooklyn Navy Yard)
27 Oct - 29 Oct
DJNew York
From $79.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Seth Troxler - Lumartes
Got a code?

About

October 27 & 28 - CIRCOLOCO
2 DAYS - Halloween - New York

DOORS: 9pm - 5am

Duggal Greenhouse
26 Navy St, Brooklyn NY, 11205
MUST enter via SANDS street security gate

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com...

Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

17
&ME, Rampa, ANOTR and 17 more

Venue

Duggal Greenhouse (Brooklyn Navy Yard)

26 Navy St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.