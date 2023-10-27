DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
October 27 & 28 - CIRCOLOCO
2 DAYS - Halloween - New York
DOORS: 9pm - 5am
Duggal Greenhouse
26 Navy St, Brooklyn NY, 11205
MUST enter via SANDS street security gate
Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com...
