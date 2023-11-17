Top track

ZHU & Guests | Downtown El Paso

Downtown El Paso
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJEl Paso
From $66.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Join us in the streets of Downtown El Paso on Friday, November 17th as ZHU takes over along with TOKiMONSTA and LEE FOSS!

#ZHUelpaso

All ages

Presented by J&K Present.

Lineup

Zhu, Tokimonsta, Lee Foss

Venue

Downtown El Paso

Downtown El Paso, Texas 79901, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

