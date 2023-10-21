DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After Matroda hugely anticipated debut at Egg London back in March where he brought his chunky bass driven beats to a full Floor, he is back but this time on a Saturday.
*******
Egg London is a strictly 18+ venue. Club scan is now installed in the v
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.