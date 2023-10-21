Top track

Forget It

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Matroda + Guests

Egg
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Forget It
Got a code?

About

After Matroda hugely anticipated debut at Egg London back in March where he brought his chunky bass driven beats to a full Floor, he is back but this time on a Saturday.

*******

Egg London is a strictly 18+ venue. Club scan is now installed in the v Read more

Presented by EGG.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Matroda

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.