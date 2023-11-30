Top track

Legno - Affogare

Legno - Bologna - Club tour 2023

Locomotiv Club
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
About

Giovedì 30 Novembre, I Legno arrivano al Locomotiv Club per il loro Club Tour 2023. Apertura porte ore 20.00, inizio spettacolo 21.30. Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS - AICS membership card required - More Info at https://www.locomotivclub.it/tesseramento/...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da BAOBAB Music srl.

Lineup

Legno

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

