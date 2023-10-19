Top track

The Umlauts - The Quickening

The Umlauts + SHEIVA

Corsica Studios
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.95

About

“We’re just your average trans-European, multi-lingual, art-school, post-punk, techno-inspired, über-group/circus-troop/diaeresis”. That’s The Umlauts there, attempting to describe the matrix-like myriad of influences that they’ve somehow managed to gel to Read more

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

SHEIVA , The Umlauts

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

