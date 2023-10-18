DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wednesday, October 18th 2023
Milly + Rocket + Flowers For The Dead
8:30pm - $15 - All Ages
Milly
Los Angles, CA
https://millymusicgroup.bandcamp.com/
Originally the solo project of Brendan Dyer, his relocation from Connecticut to Los Angeles saw
