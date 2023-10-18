Top track

Normal to Me

Milly, Rocket, Flowers For The Dead

Quarry House Tavern
Wed, 18 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Normal to Me
About

Wednesday, October 18th 2023
Milly + Rocket + Flowers For The Dead
8:30pm - $15 - All Ages

Milly
Los Angles, CA
https://millymusicgroup.bandcamp.com/

Originally the solo project of Brendan Dyer, his relocation from Connecticut to Los Angeles saw Read more

Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Milly, Rocket

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

