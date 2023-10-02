DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Empire State Music & Arts Festival - Full Week Pass

Various Locations, New York
2 Oct - 8 Oct
GigsNew York
From $101.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Empire State Music & Festival is an annual multi-genre micro music festival taking place in NYC. We are a breeding ground for the next best band you have never seen. We know quality music, performances, and quality people; and our shows are top of the Read more

Presented by Empire State Music & Arts.

Lineup

23
Lala, Kerry Blu, Sekai and 23 more

Venue

Various Locations, New York

Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

