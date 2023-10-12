Top track

Miss You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GANJA WHITE NIGHT

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJNew York
From $64.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Miss You
Got a code?

About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

Belgian bass duo Ganja White Night are headed to New York for their Brooklyn Mirage debut on October 12. —

A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation please email reserva Read more

Presented by Avant Gardner.

Lineup

1
Ganja White Night, Caspa, Gentlemens Club and 1 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.