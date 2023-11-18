DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Manifesto Fest 2023 — Saturday

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:30 pm
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Manifesto Fest torna con la sua settimana edizione.

Il Festival accede all’interno della dimensione umana: Vis Viva è energia che percorre i corpi, uno scambio continuo in grado di generare movimento, vigore, trasformazione e crescita.

VIS VIVA 2023 ✴︎ � Read more

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

