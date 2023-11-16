DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dave Okumu & The 7 Generations

Bush Hall
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
London
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Many musicians find creative freedom working alone in the seclusion of their room, but for Mercury nominated singer-songwriter and producer Dave Okumu, the most fruitful moments in his career have occurred in crowded rooms. “In my teens I was already on th Read more

Presented by EFG London Jazz Festival.

Dave Okumu, Dave Okumu & the 7 Generations

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
