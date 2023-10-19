DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chiedu Oraka | London

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Thu, 19 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Signature Brew and Marshall Agency presents a night of UK Rap and Grime!

Featuring:

Chiedu Oraka + support TBA

Thursday 19th October 2023

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Doors 6pm / £10 advance / 18+

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Chiedu Oraka

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.