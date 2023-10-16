Top track

VMO

The Black Heart
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83

About

Featuring band members going by the names of classic black metal bands in Japanese katakana such as “ダークスローン (Darkthrone)”, “メイヘム (Mayhem)”, and “エンペラー(Emperor)”, as well as Kezzardrix in charge of visuals, strobe lights, and smoke machines.

A Ultimate ex Read more

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Khost, VMO

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

