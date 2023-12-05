DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anjimile + Jayla Kai

Public Records
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Limited tickets will be sold at the door.

Safe Space Policy:Public Records aims to provide a safer space for all.We reject all forms of aggressive behavior including, Racism, Misogyny, Transphobia, Homophobia, Genderphobia, Religious Bigotry, and hatred o...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Anjimile

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

