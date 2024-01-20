DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Black Market Trust

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 2:30 pm
GigsTucson
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Doors 2:30pm, show 3:30pm

$25 Advance, $30 Day of Show

Black Market Trust bring their singing, swinging take on Great American Songbook classics & Gypsy Jazz to Tucson Jazz Festival!

This is an All Ages event

Tucson Jazz Festival & Hotel Congress

Lineup

The Black Market Trust

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.