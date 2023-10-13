Top track

ALBI. - LVR GRL

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ALBI. + Leaps

The Waiting Room
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ALBI. - LVR GRL
Got a code?

About

Brisbane-based genre-blending emerging artist ALBI. makes her London debut with a co-headline gig with London-based producer, DJ, composer and multi-instrumentalist Leaps.

18+

This is an 18+ event

Presented by DNÜ MEDIA.

Lineup

ALBI.

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.