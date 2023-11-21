DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Murda - DUA European Tour 2023

Im Wizemann
Tue, 21 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsStuttgart
€37.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

From Rotterdam to Istanbul. Ever since he was young, Önder 'Murda' Doğan has been a true citizen of the world and now the world is at his feet. In the Netherlands he is known from songs such as 'Rompe' with Priceless and Frenna, 'Shutdown' with SFB and his

Präsentiert von Goodlive Artists

Lineup

Murda

Venue

Im Wizemann

Quellenstraße 7, 70376 Stuttgart, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

