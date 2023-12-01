DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

The Style Councillors

Patterns
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Style Councillors are the world’s one and only tribute to The Style Council.

Formed in 2013 by Darren Fletcher (Paul Weller) and Steve Hayes (Mick Talbot), The Style Councillors have quickly built a loyal fanbase for the group which was Paul Weller’s...

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

The Style Councillors

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs