LUGATTI & 9INE

Palladium
Fri, 1 Nov 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsKöln
€34.28
About

Lgatti & 9ine live in Köln

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 14 Jahren

Präsentiert von Hush Hush

Lineup

Lugatti & 9ine

Venue

Palladium

Schanzenstraße 36, 51063 Köln, Germany
Doors open6:30 pm

