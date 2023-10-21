DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bluetones

The Foundry
Sat, 21 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsSheffield
£29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kilimanjaro & The Leadmill presents:

THE BLUETONES

+ Support

This is a 14+ event

Presented by Kilimanjaro & The Leadmill.

Lineup

The Bluetones, The Loose Cut

Venue

The Foundry

Foundry, Sheffield Students' Union, Western Bank, S10 2TG
Doors open6:30 pm
1300 capacity

