Youv Dee - Sortir de ma tête

Youv Dee

EMB Sannois
Sat, 30 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Après avoir sorti en Février 2021 son premier album « La vie de Luxe » sur lequel on pouvait déjà entrevoir un penchant pour le rock, concrétisé avec les 6 nouveaux titres que composaient la réédition « Dark Edition » dévoilée en octobre dernier, Youv Dee Read more

EMB Sannois

Youv Dee

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Doors open8:30 pm

