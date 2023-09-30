DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après avoir sorti en Février 2021 son premier album « La vie de Luxe » sur lequel on pouvait déjà entrevoir un penchant pour le rock, concrétisé avec les 6 nouveaux titres que composaient la réédition « Dark Edition » dévoilée en octobre dernier, Youv Dee
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.