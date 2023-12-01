Top track

Fatboy Slim Tribute - Fatboy Tim | London

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Signature Brew presents

The UK's Number 1 Fatboy Slim tribute night!

The world's very first and best Fatboy Slim tribute DJ 'Fatboy Tim' will be spinning the classic FBS tunes and more in the Signature Brew Blackhorse Road brewery venue this December.

D...

Presented by Signature Brew.

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

