Julie Byrne

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

JULIE BYRNE is a wanderer. Having counted Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Northampton, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Seattle, New Orleans and New York as her home in recent years. It's these travels that inspire and influence her most, giving us a g Read more

Brudenell Presents…

Lineup

Julie Byrne

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

