DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗹𝘆 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 - 𝗣𝘀𝘆𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿!
𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝟭𝟰𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗗𝗮𝗹𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.