Molécule

L'Olympia
Wed, 7 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €36.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le pionnier de la musique électronique nomade est de retour en LIVE !

Une date exceptionnelle afin de célébrer la sortie de son nouvel album. Pour cette occasion, Molécule nous concocte une création inédite et surprenante basée sur l’immersion. Une expéri...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Allo Floride.
Lineup

Molécule

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

