Top track

Black Sabbath - After Forever

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

SACK SABBATH

The Underworld
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Black Sabbath - After Forever
Got a code?

About

Sack Sabbath are Europe's best known, longest serving and most authentic tribute to the masters of metal, Black Sabbath. They are currently touring the UK with some European dates added including the huge Cto yprus Rocks festival.. Sack Sabbath were formed Read more

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

Bad Habits, Sack Sabbath

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs