Top track

Haller - Loser

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Haller – Der junge Mann geht auf Tour 2023

Nochtspeicher
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€26.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Haller - Loser
Got a code?

About

Haller ist Indie. Haller ist Pop.

Haller ist Zeitgeist und gleichzeitig zeitlos.

Der gebürtige Aachener macht Musik seit er denken kann. Seine Liebe für Prince hat er wohl von seinen Eltern in die Wiege gelegt bekommen, genau wie seine erste Gitarre. In Read more

Präsentiert von BTA & OHA! Music.

Lineup

Haller

Venue

Nochtspeicher

Bernhard-Nocht-Straße 69a, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.