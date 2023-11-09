Top track

Locket

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crumb + Helado Negro + Ian Sweet

Hackney Church
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £27.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Crumb + Helado Negro + Ian Sweet

Presented By Pitchfork Festival London

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

Ticket price includes a £1.50 venue restoration levy

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.

Lineup

Ian Sweet, Helado Negro, Crumb

Venue

Hackney Church

Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 0PD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1800 capacity
Accessibility information

