Pearl & The Oysters

Sneaky Pete's
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Juliette Pearl Davis and Joachim Polack aren’t just musical collaborators – they’re also life partners. As Pearl & the Oysters, they make songs that speak to eclectic tastes in music and pop culture; as Juju and Jojo, they’re kindred spirits. What began as Read more

Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Pearl & The Oysters

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

