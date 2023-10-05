Top track

We Built This City

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Xcerts

Lafayette
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

We Built This City
Got a code?

About

This is a 16+ event

Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Bex, snake eyes, The Xcerts

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.