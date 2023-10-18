Top track

Waiting for the Rain

Andrew Cushin

Scala
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With Better Joy & Evan Williams

The North East’s fastest rising new star, 22-year-old singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin, has announced his biggest Uk shows to date, the Waiting For The Rain Tour, which takes in 18 cities accross the UK in October and Novemb Read more

Presented by SJM Concerts

Lineup

Andrew Cushin

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

