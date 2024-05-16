Top track

Movin'

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Zimmer90

Windmill Brixton
Thu, 16 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Zimmer90 - UK debut show
https://www.instagram.com/zimmer90music/

Zimmer90 is an alternative-pop band from Germany, consisting of Finn and Josch.

The name Zimmer90 (which means “room” in German) reflects their creative project, where they combine their...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zimmer90

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

