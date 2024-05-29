Top track

Jane Penny - Messages

Jane Penny, Talvi Faustmann, Fleur Electra

The Baby G
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
About

Jane Penny of TOPS debuts her solo project which explores sonically and creatively a side we have not seen from her before. She discovered this new sound while living in Berlin during COVID, a time she expresses as a period of darkness, and a point of weak...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fleur Electra, Talvi Faustmann, Jane Penny

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

