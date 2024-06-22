DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BOXOUT - The Summer Link Up 🌆 💖

Secret Location, Digbeth, Birmingham
Sat, 22 Jun, 4:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hello Summer 🥹 LIMITED TICKETS ✅

The ONLY SUMMER PARTY Until Boxout Fest! One Big SUMMER LINK UP 🌆 💖

🗓 SATURDAY 22ND JUNE

⏰ Time: 4.00PM - 10PM (Doors Close 6.30PM)

🕹️ Interactive Games + Vibes

Resident & Guest DJ's

Dancehall, HipHop, RnB, Afrob...

This is an 20+ event.
Presented by Boxout UK.
Mask not required
Distancing not required
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Buxley

Venue

Secret Location, Digbeth, Birmingham

Digbeth, Birmingham, UK
Doors open4:00 pm

