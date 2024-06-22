DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hello Summer 🥹 LIMITED TICKETS ✅
The ONLY SUMMER PARTY Until Boxout Fest! One Big SUMMER LINK UP 🌆 💖
🗓 SATURDAY 22ND JUNE
⏰ Time: 4.00PM - 10PM (Doors Close 6.30PM)
🕹️ Interactive Games + Vibes
Resident & Guest DJ's
Dancehall, HipHop, RnB, Afrob...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.