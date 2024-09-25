Top track

Wu-Lu

Bush Hall
Wed, 25 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Wu-Lu

Wu-Lu has shared heartfelt new single Daylight Song, his first release since his acclaimed 2022 debut album, LOGGERHEAD.

Daylight Song is the soaring lead single from the South London vocalist and musician’s forthcoming EP, Learning To Swim On Empty, out Read more

Event information

Wu-Lu's plays a special headline hometown show at Bush Hall, London, on Wednesday 25th September.

16+ only (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult).
Presented by Bird On The Wire.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wu-Lu

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

