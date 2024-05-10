DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

St. Kio + Gabacho + El Haru Kuroi + Mexico City Heartbreak

The Paramount
Fri, 10 May, 8:00 pm
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
St. Kio + Gabacho + El Haru Kuroi + Mexico City Heartbreak

all ages

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Gravity Bookings.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gabacho, El-Haru Kuroi, Mexico City Heartbreak and 1 more

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

