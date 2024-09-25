Top track

Candy Gun

Melt Banana at Bristol, Strange Brew

Strange Brew
Wed, 25 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£20

About

Melt-Banana from Tokyo, Japan!

This is an 18+ event
.
£
Lineup

Melt‐Banana

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

