Top track

Bonheur

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vieux Farka Touré

Bristol Beacon
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
From £28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bonheur
Got a code?

About

Vieux Farka Touré returns to the UK to tour, for the first time, his traditional acoustic quartet. He’ll bring his own compositions to the stage as well as his father’s well loved classics. Support for the evening comes from Saied Silbak Trio.

Vieux Farka...

Presented by Earth Cruises and Ear Trumpet.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vieux Farka Touré, Saied Silbak

Venue

Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.