girl in red

OVO Arena Wembley, London
Tue, 3 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£43.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SJM Concerts & Live Nation Presents

Girl In Red

plus support

This is a 14+ event - no under 14s in the standing area; 14+15 must be with an adult.

Presented by SJM Concerts & Live Nation.
Lineup

girl in red

Venue

OVO Arena Wembley, London

Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA
Doors open6:00 pm
12500 capacity
Accessibility information

